ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 UGA players who need a big showing at the combine

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKIhE_0eRCunXr00

The Georgia Bulldogs are sending 14 players to the NFL combine that begins Tuesday and at-least four of them are expected to go in the first round of the draft in April.

While it seems clear that Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Devonte Wyatt are locks for the first round, a few Bulldogs could find themselves elevated into that top round with a strong performance in Indianapolis over the next few days.

"Travon Walker is going to be a combine wonder," said Mike Griffith, of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . "You've already seen some people anticipate that he could rise into the top-10 picks. He wasn't really on that first-round radar going into this year."

Griffith also broke down questions for other Georgia Bulldogs at the combine.

"What kind of number is George Pickens going to run in the 40, how's he going to interview, how's he going to workout," questions Griffith. "If James Cook can run into a 4.4 range, he could really jump up. He's a guy with some upward mobility with a good combine."

There are some questions about Cook after he pulled out of The Senior Bowl without much explanation. While he has a ton of upside, teams are going to need to see that potential from him.

Griffith isn't the only one who sees Travon Walker with a meteoric rise. NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mocked him there and had to defend it .

Listen to your favorite game-day hits on Audacy's Tailgate Rock station , and buy everything you’ll need for a killer pregame party here

To hear all of Mike Griffith's comments, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Elite 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson offered by Alabama

Gainseville (Fla.) Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson is already one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. And major programs continue to take notice. On Tuesday, Gibson received an offer from Alabama and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. “After having a conversation with Coach Gillespie, I am...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the fastest players at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Speed is a deciding factor in an NFL scouting evaluation and the NFL Scouting Combine is the ultimate showcase where this quantifiable skill is displayed. College athletes will undergo mental and physical tests to show their skills in the four-day 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. League coaches, general managers and scouts will evaluate this year’s 324 prospects as we inch closer to April’s NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft 2022 rankings: Top 25 prospects, best at every position in Mel Kiper's Big Board, including prospects who could rise at combine

Who's ready for new 2022 NFL draft rankings ahead of one of the best and most important weeks on the calendar? That's right -- it's NFL combine week. There will be so much to discuss for a class that a lot of people in the league are still unsure about; this is a strange year. Often at this time of the year, we know who the No. 1 pick will be and we definitely know who the No. 1 quarterback on the board will be. Not in 2022. There's no consensus on much about this class, which makes it super interesting headed into the combine.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Who from Georgia needs a Strong Performance at the Combine?

The 2022 NFL Combine begins this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event that runs from Thursday-Sunday will feature the newest crop of prospects who will run various drills in front of NFL scouts and personnel. Last year's combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
Boston Herald

5 players and positions to watch for Giants at NFL Combine

The Giants are a regular headliner at the annual NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Their losing gives them high NFL Draft picks every year. They hold selection Nos. 5 and 7 this April: their own and the Chicago Bears’, respectively. They have a ton of roster needs. And there is a chance they could trade back from one of their positions, too.
NFL
On3.com

UGA football players at the NFL Combine: Top performances to date

UGA football players know how to party at the NFL Combine. Before a new breed of Bulldogs takes the field of battle to run through lasers and jump over stuff, here are the best Georgia football performances at the NFL Combine to date. Chris Conley’s vertical jump is the best...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Nfl Combine#American Football
247Sports

Travon Walker rises, five UGA players in Daniel Jeremiah's updated top-50 draft prospects

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah is one of the premier voices when it comes to NFL Draft evaluations and on Monday he updated his list of the top 50 prospects for the 2022 draft, in advance of the scouting combine this week. Five Georgia players are included in that top 50, with safety Lewis Cine dropping out of the list. Four of them make the top 32, indicating they are seen as first-round prospects at this time.
NFL
247Sports

Georgia Football: 7 players who need to step up as leaders in 2022

The countdown until spring practice begins is officially on. The Georgia Bulldogs are just two weeks away from the start of spring ball as the team prepares for its national title defense. Plenty has changed since Georgia hoisted the College Football Playoff title trophy in January, as a number of key playmakers as well as several coaches are no longer with the program.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bradenton Herald

Combine Confidential: 10 Players Sure To Turn Heads

Every year, hundreds of potential NFL prospects ascend upon Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine. The week-long extravaganza is dubbed as the ‘biggest job interview of their life,’ filled with thousands of team executives, along with various media types and airs daily on the NFL Network. Each draft cycle,...
NFL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy