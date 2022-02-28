3 UGA players who need a big showing at the combine

The Georgia Bulldogs are sending 14 players to the NFL combine that begins Tuesday and at-least four of them are expected to go in the first round of the draft in April.

While it seems clear that Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Devonte Wyatt are locks for the first round, a few Bulldogs could find themselves elevated into that top round with a strong performance in Indianapolis over the next few days.

"Travon Walker is going to be a combine wonder," said Mike Griffith, of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . "You've already seen some people anticipate that he could rise into the top-10 picks. He wasn't really on that first-round radar going into this year."

Griffith also broke down questions for other Georgia Bulldogs at the combine.

"What kind of number is George Pickens going to run in the 40, how's he going to interview, how's he going to workout," questions Griffith. "If James Cook can run into a 4.4 range, he could really jump up. He's a guy with some upward mobility with a good combine."

There are some questions about Cook after he pulled out of The Senior Bowl without much explanation. While he has a ton of upside, teams are going to need to see that potential from him.

Griffith isn't the only one who sees Travon Walker with a meteoric rise. NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mocked him there and had to defend it .

