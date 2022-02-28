ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County hosting rally to #StandWithUkraine

By Katie Sartoris, Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
TAVARES — Lake County is hosting a rally Tuesday in support of Ukraine, which was invaded last week by Russia.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Lake County Historic Courthouse, 350 W. Main St., Tavares.

“We want to show solidarity for the citizens of Ukraine and those fighting inside and outside of that sovereign nation to preserve their freedom,” said Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks. “We want to promote a greater awareness of this threat to freedom for all citizens around the world and the humanitarian crisis created by this invasion.”

The latest on the Ukraine invasion:Ukraine demands cease-fire in talks with Russia; US announces new sanctions: live updates

Fact check roundup:What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Photos:Ukraine defends nation against Russian invasion

The county announced the rally over the weekend with the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

Local community leaders will speak including Parks, Lake County Tax Appraiser Carey Baker, Pastor Brooks Braswell and others.

The public is invited to attend the event to show their support for the Ukraine.

