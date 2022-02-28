Jerry Seinfeld Just Sold His $14 Million Colorado Estate

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Jerry Seinfeld and author and philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld recently sold their Colorado mansion for $14 million, Realtor reports. The house was originally listed in 2011 for $18.25 million, and then pulled off the market after a month. The Seinfelds listed the house again in March of 2021 for $15 million, and ultimately sold it in January of 2022 for $14 million.

Per the Zillow listing, the mansion, located in Telluride, Colorado, sits on 26 acres, is over 12,000 square feet, and has 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms . The home is quite private, situated in the exclusive Raspberry Patch neighborhood (which only has seven properties), and is just 15 minutes from the Telluride Ski Resort (via Sotheby's ).

The house is the ideal blend of ski resort comfort and luxury, with large stone fireplaces, acres of trees surrounding the property, updated interior wood paneling, private access to the gorgeous Colorado nature scenes, a gazebo, and more.

A Look At The Telluride Mansion

The "Seinfeld" star and co-creator and his wife purchased the Colorado mansion in 2007 for $7.55 million, reports Realtor . It was built in 1991, and the Zillow posting notes that it has been expanded over the last 10 years, rendering the property even more luxurious. In the summer, the home is surrounded by a brilliantly lush, dense forest of aspen and spruce trees, and is accessed by a tree-lined private driveway. In the winter, the trees are bare, allowing you to see the gorgeous, snow-peaked mountains above.

In the warmer months, you could take a quiet meditative walk in the trail-system leading through the neighborhood, exclusive to its residents, which winds in between the thick foliage. Wooden log bridges lead you over and around the flowing creek. Occasional covered benches mark the path, offering you a chance to sit and reflect amidst the gorgeous nature.

A Luxurious Escape In The Mountains

The inside of the Seinfelds' former residence radiates pure comfort and luxury, as noted by Zillow . The mansion's living room is centered around a large, rustic stone fireplace with an exposed wood mantle, smaller shelves below that, a cubby with a farmhouse door for wood, and an enclave for fireplace tools, making the sometimes clunky accessories seamless in the décor. The walls are all exposed wood with beams leading up to the vaulted ceiling, and are broken up by grand floor-to-ceiling windows, letting in plenty of natural light and providing a breathtaking view of the Colorado mountains.

Off to the side of the open floor plan is a formal dining room with counters for a bar -- coffee, tea, or alcohol. There is also a balcony overlooking the first floor, made of the same gorgeous exposed wood. If the natural light from the windows isn't enough, there are also multiple luxurious black chandeliers to light the place up.

Inside Jerry Seinfeld's Former Colorado Escape

For more informal dining, head into the kitchen of the Seinfelds' former Colorado escape, which is floored with wide planked wooden floors. The walls are not entirely wooden, but have wooden panels on the bottom half of creamy white walls. There are more grid-like exposed wooden beams on the ceiling, with tasteful ceiling lights in the center. The kitchen itself has white cabinets with lighter glossed wood countertops, and an island slash breakfast bar with a sink, as well as a large farmhouse basin sink. There is also a double range gas top stove, with a sleek steel range hood. Off to the side is a breakfast nook framed by bay windows outlooking the Wilson Range, according to Zillow .

Other gorgeous rooms in the home include a library with entirely wood paneled walls and soft beige carpet, with the shelves built half height into the walls, and access to a back porch. The bedrooms are all large and luxurious -- some a bit more modern and airy, and others more rustic and earthy. This trend continues in the bathrooms, with some having a white, more updated theme, and some with a more sauna, retreat feel.

Read this next: Inside William And Kate's Stunning Kensington Palace Apartment