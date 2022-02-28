ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell says no space in GOP for ‘white supremacists or anti-Semitism’ after two House Republicans participate in white nationalist’s conference

By Jonathan Edwards, Mariana Alfaro Yesterday at
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that there is no place in the Republican Party for “white supremacists or anti-Semitism” after two House Republicans participated in a conference organized by a white nationalist who encouraged a chant supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin. McConnell issued a...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Wendy Rogers said white nationalists are ‘patriots’ and called for hanging political enemies

A Republican state senator fawned over the leader of a white nationalist movement on Friday and told his followers that she fantasizes about hanging her perceived enemies from gallows. “I’ve said we need to build more gallows. If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them and use a newly built set of gallows, […] The post Wendy Rogers said white nationalists are ‘patriots’ and called for hanging political enemies appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she may run for president after encouragement from Alex Jones

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she may consider running for US president in the future after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones encouraged her to seek the nation’s highest office. During an interview on Wednesday advertised as the “most censored broadcast in the world,” Mr Jones told Ms Greene that she would make a good candidate for president. He told the Georgia Republican that she might have a “better chance at winning than even Trump.” “Can we get you to run for president in the next few years?” he asked Ms Greene, lauding her “voting record.” Mr Jones then pitched...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

Sen. Mitch McConnell denounces censure of 2 House Republicans; Rep. Kevin McCarthy dodges the question

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Elaine Chao
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

How Kyrsten Sinema lost Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is attempting to revisit conversations about a corporate tax hike with Democrats – but he's likely to face steep opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has fashioned herself as a stalwart guardian of corporate interests. Last year, Manchin proved an insurmountable roadblock in negotiations...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#White Nationalist#White Supremacy#Conservative Party#Gop#House#Senate#The Republican Party#Russian#Afpac#Boston University#Asian American#Cabinet
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Ron Johnson Says Nancy Pelosi Bears Blame For Putin Invading Ukraine

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said Sunday that Democrats including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) all are part of the reason that Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. “I don’t think Vladimir Putin would have moved on Ukraine were it not for the weakness displayed...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

GOP humoring of Trump’s praise of Putin sinks to absurd new lows

The invasion of Ukraine has presented Republicans with a vexing conundrum. How can they express horror and condemnation — which no doubt are sincerely felt — over Vladimir Putin’s actions while avoiding taking a position on Donald Trump’s praise of the Russian leader, let alone on Trump’s long history of kowtowing to him?
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy