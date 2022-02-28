ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland University baseball seeking continued success in John Schaly’s silver season

By AU Sports Information
 2 days ago

John Schaly started his 25th season leading Ashland University's baseball program this past weekend.

He has seen a lot in his quarter-century guiding the Eagles, including a lot of success.

Now, with the most seniors on a roster in his head-coaching career (15), Schaly entered this season with even more excitement and expectations. He and the Eagles started the year with four games on Feb. 25-27 in Salem, W. Va. — two against the host Tigers and two against Mansfield.

"It's gone quick, that's for sure," Schaly (841-446-4 record) said of his time at Ashland.

Leading the pitching staff will be one of the top closers in the country in senior right-hander Perry Bewley (2-1 record, 1.34 ERA in 2021), who tied for the national lead in saves with 11 last spring.

"We feel very confident when we take a lead into those late innings, we're probably going to win," Schaly said. "He's the big guy in the end."

Also in the bullpen are senior lefty Alex Bish (2-0, 9.30), senior righty Tim Zeller (0-1, 8.31), sophomore righty Clayton Cochran (0-0, 3.78), junior righty Josh Meyer (0-0, 10.80), sophomore lefty Adam Schomburg (0-1, 18.00), senior lefty Kyle Waller, freshman lefty Marshall Leishman and freshman righty Matt Hall.

In the rotation, senior right-handers Josh Stover (5-5, 5.11) and Jacob Harsany (4-1, 5.40) and sophomore righty Justin Dyksma (2-3, 4.30) are the most experienced of the bunch, and No. 4 and No. 5 will be determined.

"We've got good depth on the mound, a lot of good arms," Schaly said. "We've just got to work out which roles they are going to fill."

Offensively, Ashland boasts several returnees, and the two who will start in their fifth years are shortstop Austin Eifrid (.329 batting average, 19 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 33 RBIs, nine stolen bases in 2021) and first baseman Micah Allen (.316, six doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs).

"That's two of our key ones, but we've got a lot," said Schaly. "This is the biggest senior class in my 35 years of coaching. The most I had before this season was nine. We've got a lot of veterans, but a good nucleus of young guys, too, that can mix in."

At catcher, the veterans in the mix are senior Mike Flemming (.289, four doubles, four home runs, 26 RBIs) and versatile Seth Schroeder (.333, seven doubles, one triple, 25 RBIs, six stolen bases). Sophomore Nolan Perrin and freshman Max Caron are the newcomers at the position.

Allen will be at first, backed up by freshman Joey Bertani, while the middle of the infield will feature Eifrid and freshman second baseman Ian Sanders. Sophomore Devin Hukill (.273, two doubles, one triple, five RBIs) will be the backup at second and short, with freshmen Collin Overholt and Corey Jeanor also potentially filling in.

Third base is a wild card, as seniors Zeller (.284, seven doubles, eight RBIs), Dillan Smith (.250, three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 17 RBIs) and Logan Moss (.247, four doubles, 14 RBIs) all move over from other positions to vie for the chance to start.

In the outfield, Schroeder and Smith played the corners last season, and senior center fielder Alex Whipple (.346, seven doubles, four triples, three home runs, 31 RBIs) also returns. An intriguing addition is senior Sebastian Fabik, a transfer from NCAA Division I Ohio. Fabik hit .279 with five home runs and 22 RBIs for the Bobcats last spring.

Freshmen Caron, Cal Johnston and Cam Miller are also slated to receive playing time in the outfield.

