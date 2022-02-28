Saline County deputies ID active shooting suspect, say incident ended without bloodshed

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say a man armed with an assault rifle who opened fire at vehicles in Shannon Hills Monday morning is now in custody.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Shannon Hills Police Department requested assistance from deputies around 6 a.m. after getting reports of an active shooter.

The deputies said the suspect in the case, identified as 41-year-old Steven Lockwood of Shannon Hills, was using an assault rifle to shoot at passing vehicles near the Family Market store on Debbie Lane and Sardis Road. Deputies on the scene described the weapon as an AR-15 style rifle.

Authorities said Lockwood fired at multiple passing cars, including a passing Arkansas State Police patrol vehicle when the shot hit the patrol vehicle’s engine block.

The sheriff’s office called in the Special Response (SWAT) team, and deputies were able to locate Lockwood in his backyard. Deputies said he was still armed at the time. Lockwood tried to run from the scene, but deputies were able to stop him using a less-lethal bean bag projectile.

Lockwood was taken into custody, with deputies saying he was uninjured. He is currently being held in the Saline County Detention Center.

Shannon Hills Mayor Mike Kemp posted an update to social media clarifying earlier reports that someone was hit by one of the shots fired. Kemp explained that the victim was not seriously injured, being just grazed by the bullet and having the bullet put a hole in the victim’s clothing.

Residents of the area had been asked to stay in their homes while authorities responded to the shooting scene. Schools in the area were also ordered to be locked down but have since reopened.

This was a second incident in just hours where law enforcement officers were being shot at by suspects in central Arkansas.

A standoff near Maumelle that began late Sunday turned deadly when a K-9 officer with the Arkansas Department of Corrections was killed by the suspect in that case, later identified as Demark Lee Jordan. Authorities saw Jordan remains at large as of midday Monday.

