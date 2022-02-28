ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'American Idol' recap: Judges give out first-ever Platinum ticket

mycentraloregon.com
 2 days ago

The show dedicated to finding the next singing superstar returned Sunday night on ABC with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest. This isn’t just your average season of American Idol though: it’s the 20th season, and, as part of the milestone year, they’ve introduced...

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

