HPE Learner ID

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it is extending its leadership in enterprise connectivity with unique capabilities for private networking across both 5G and Wi-Fi enabling new enterprise and industrial applications from edge to cloud. Pre-integrated with radio access capabilities from leading vendors, the private 5G solution can be deployed quickly,...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has developed a new solution for organizations deploying private 5G infrastructure that allows for seamless movement of client devices across both 5G and Wi-Fi networks. Contents. Although private 5G promises to deliver a much better experience for larger campus networks and industrial environments, traditional Wi-Fi 6...
Japanese telecom provider KDDI is continuing its deployment of open standard 5G technology in a new partnership with HPE that allows it to expedite 5G availability throughout the country. According to HPE, KDDI will be using the HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus Telco server for its commercial 5G network. This...
