Economy

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

