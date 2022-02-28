Fire causes $650,000 in damage at Janesville garbage truck garage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Early Monday morning, firefighters responded to a garbage truck that was on fire in the garage of GFL Janesville Transfer Station at 304 Sunny Lane.

Firefighters say the damage was contained to the garage area of the building, where five garbage trucks suffered damage.

There were 25 firefighters on the scene for over three hours.

The total loss from the fire is estimated at $650,000 and the cause is currently under investigation.

Neither firefighters nor civilians were injured from the fire.

