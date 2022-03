NEW YORK -- Driver across New York City are feeling the squeeze as the war overseas sends gas prices skyrocketing.The price for a gallon of gas is averaging $4.05, the most since 2014, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Friday."It is ridiculous. It is ridiculous, the price. Everything is going up," one person said.The price for one gallon has jumped around 20 cents in the past few days at one Staten Island gas station."The price these days is crazy now. It's going up like every two, three days," said manager Mobul Syed Ali.The war in Ukraine is being blamed for the latest...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO