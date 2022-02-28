ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The perfect draft pick for the Patriots

By Rob Bradford
The people have spoken ...

While it is so tempting to ask Bill Belichick to please select a weapon for Mac Jones with that 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft, or even perhaps a possible replacement for cornerback J.C. Jackson if he decides to bolt, the real need was put on display in that playoff game in Buffalo.

A step slow. A step slow there. Next thing you know, Josh Allen and Co. just put up 47 points.

Fortunately, there might be a perfect player to help address the problem. His name is Devin Lloyd and he scratches right where the Patriots itch.

The thought of the Utah linebacker is gaining steam throughout the industry as everyone heads to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. For instance, NFL.com just identified Lloyd as its pick for the Patriots in a recent mock draft.

“This is your modern middle linebacker,” Pro Football Focus wrote of Lloyd. “He’s the guy who you will never have to take off the field on passing downs and can execute whatever role you want him to between the tackles.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
