Vote: Three Lafayette, one Gainesville student-athlete in running for Athlete of the Week

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaGHQ_0eRCrZO200

Through the duration of the spring sports season, the Gainesville Sun will run an "Athlete of the Week" poll, highlighting the top high school sports performances from the week prior.

The poll will be released on Monday morning, and voting will run through Thursday morning at 10 a.m. with the the winner being announced on Friday.

Readers may vote once per hour and are encouraged to share on their social media pages.

Athlete of the Week nominations for Feb. 21-Feb. 25:

Colton Kelly, Gainesville baseball

Kelly, a junior at Gainesville, put on quite the show from the batter's box, despite the Hurricanes falling behind 1-2 during last week's trio of matchups.

Kelly averaged .636 from the plate after scattering seven hits from 11 at-bats, including seven RBIs and two doubles.

The junior slugger also knocked a pair of home runs last week.

Emma Swann, Lafayette softball

Swann, a junior at Lafayette, pitched a five-inning no hitter against Hamilton County on Friday night, helping the Hornets improve to 2-0 on the season.

In Lafayette's 14-0 run-rule victory, Swann hurled four strikeouts and walked just one batter. Swann also went 2-for-4 from the plate with a double and RBI.

Rachel Walker, Lafayette softball

Walker, a senior at Lafayette, played a major role in the Hornets' success last week after going a combined 5-for-6 from the plate.

Walker's five hits scratched across 4 RBIs, with one run being scored on a home run.

The senior currently sits with a batting average of .833, which ranks as the 15th best in the State of Florida.

Jackson Ward, Lafayette baseball

Ward, a senior at Lafayette, helped the Hornets to a 2-0 start to their season after a big performance on the mound during Thursday night's game against the Madison County Cowboys.

Ward pitched for six innings against the Cowboys and issued eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit en route to a 5-2 win.

