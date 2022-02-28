ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya pivots to new career in politics

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 9 days ago

Highly recognizable on the NFL sidelines for NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcasts for more than a decade, Michele Tafoya recently pivoted away from that role, jumping head-first into politics.

Marc Cox caught up with Tafoya at CPAC in Orlando this week.

"It was time, I need to put my energies toward good, meaningful things for my family, my kids, for the country I love, as corny as that sounds," said Tafoya. "And I want to be a voice in that. It just became very important to me."

She wants to help the country and politicians "reach across the aisle," more.

"I couldn't stay out of it any longer, it was just eating at me," says Tafoya.

Tafoya retired from sports coverage to co-chair Kendall Quall's Republican gubernatorial bid in Minnesota. She's a staunch opponent of things like critical race theory and "cancel culture."

