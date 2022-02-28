ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood Chess Club holds tournament

By Contributed to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

The Ridgewood Chess Club recently held its annual winter tournament. Placers were named for high school, grades sixth to seventh and grades fourth to fifth. The high school champion was Dakota Kealiher. Jadon Smoulder won the sixth and seventh grade division. Gage Gress was second place, Jayke Downing was third and Bradley Cottrell was fourth. The fourth and fifth grade division winner was Noah Smoulder. Jayvn Gress was second, Grady Alan third, Wyatt Wilkin fourth, Jameson Hanna firth and Rilyn Cottrell sixth.

