Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Isaiah’s 7th Birthday in Touching Post

By Leanne Stahulak
 9 days ago
Country superstar Carrie Underwood celebrated her oldest son’s seventh birthday yesterday in a sweet Instagram post.

Carrie Underwood has two sons with her husband, Mike Fisher. Isaiah just turned seven, while Jacob just turned three on Jan. 21. Underwood’s clearly feeling the effects of how fast time flies when you’re a parent. It’s crazy to her how quickly her little boys are growing up.

“My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible?” Underwood began in her caption. “It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years.”

Carrie Underwood added, “He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7 year old does that?!?!”

Likely very few. Danita’s Children, per the organization’s Instagram page, works to “rescue, love, and care for orphans and impoverished children in Haiti.” It’s sweet of Isaiah to dedicate his birthday and gifts to those children.

Though from the looks of Underwood’s posted photos, it looks like he’s enjoying his birthday party regardless. The family looks to be spending time at a roller rink/arcade, with Star Wars being the theme. Isaiah’s clearly a huge Kylo Ren fan, based on that awesome cake in the first photo.

“I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!” Carrie Underwood concluded. “And, of course, thanks, @iveycakestore for this amazing creation!”

Carrie Underwood to Sing at 2022 ACM Awards

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards is only one week away! And Carrie Underwood fans will be happy to hear that the country star herself will be performing during the ceremony.

We’re not sure which of her iconic hits she’ll be tackling for the performance, but we’re sure Underwood will absolutely kill it either way. She’ll be joined throughout the night by fellow country icons like Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Walker Hays, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, and Kelsea Ballerini.

This year’s award ceremony will undoubtedly be one for the ages. We’ll be hearing new music from Parton’s latest album, where she teams up with Ballerini. Hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will also perform two numbers to open up the show.

If you want to watch Carrie Underwood and the others perform at the 2022 ACM Awards, then you have to download Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service will be the only place where you can view the ceremony, rather than a network channel.

