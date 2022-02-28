ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Looking at the Eagles most pressing offseason need entering NFL free agency

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTsai_0eRCq1bC00

The NFL offseason has officially started and as the new league year quickly approaches, all 32 teams will start the process of building for 2022.

Philadelphia has three first-round picks in April’s draft, but the first order of business will center around NFL free agency and adding a few veteran pieces to the lineup.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently took a look at pertinent offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams, and the Eagles’ biggest needs are located in the backend of the defense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Find a long-term replacement at safety.

Sounds familiar, right? Well, just like their division rivals in Dallas, the Eagles are going to be in the market for safety help this offseason. Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are both free agents, and while the Eagles could turn to Marcus Epps or 2020 fourth-rounder K’Von Wallace for more snaps in 2022, this is a position in which defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will probably want two new starters.

Veteran names like Tyrann Mathieu, Terrell Edmunds, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams will likely be immediate free agent targets, while Philadelphia also has the draft capital to address the position via the NFL draft as well.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Free Agents#The Eagles#American Football#Espn
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians says Tom Brady 'slammed' door on comeback, talks potential Jameis Winston reunion

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday the team will "always leave the light on" for Tom Brady if the star quarterback wants to postpone his retirement. But head coach Bruce Arians is confident Brady is staying home for good. Addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine later Tuesday, Arians said the QB "slammed" the door on a potential comeback when the two last spoke, suggesting the Buccaneers will be forced to explore a thin crop of available replacements for 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reacts To Buccaneers’ Stunning Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some pretty shocking retirement news earlier on Sunday afternoon. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has decided to retire from the game. “After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
FanSided

5 targets for Eagles in 2022 NFL free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles may look to upgrade their roster by adding some pieces in free agency. While the Philadelphia Eagles are not swimming in money, they have enough to make a big play or two in 2022 NFL free agency. In a year where many people thought the 2021 Eagles...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Former Browns Player Signs With Raiders

Technically, the league year doesn’t start for a few more weeks. However, players who were released or free agents when the season ended are eligible to sign now. That being said, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting a head start on everyone else. They’ve decided to sign former Cleveland...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

A 'perfect fit' for the Indianapolis Colts?

There is a lot of smoke around the rumors that the Indianapolis Colts will be moving on from Carson Wentz in the very near future. Last week Adam Schefter all but confirmed a report from Chris Mortensen that Wentz will be dealt or cut in March. The follow up question...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy