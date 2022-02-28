ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UN: More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

News Channel 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week. UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet on Monday. A spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency said 281,000 people entered Poland, more than...

www.kxxv.com

