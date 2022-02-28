ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish officers searching for missing teen

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. Bailey Frederick,13, was last seen on yesterday morning around 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of Zip Lane in Iberia Parish.  Bailey is 5’ 6” tall,  black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bailey Frederick is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

