The Los Angeles Lakers have had little luck keeping their roster healthy, as most of their key players have missed a significant number of games in 2021-22. Among the many health problems L.A. has been struggling with, Anthony Davis is pausing with a mid-foot sprain having already missed over a month with an MCL injury. And LeBron James watched the 117-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs from the sidelines due to lingering knee soreness, forcing him to sit out his 18th game this season.

