Child struck in hit-and-run near Booker T. Washington High in Norfolk

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities Wednesday, as the seventh day of Moscow’s invasion threatened to bring even greater violence and destruction to civilian areas across the country. Russia intensified its offensive on four strategic cities: Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and Kyiv, with...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began courting senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday, making her case for confirmation in private meetings as Democrats worked to move her through the Senate within weeks. Senate Democrats concerned about their narrow 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris breaks...
(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight is...
As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced Wednesday he is selling the Chelsea soccer club. Abramovich said the sale will "not be fast-tracked but will follow due process," and that the net proceeds will go to victims in Ukraine. "This has never been about business nor...
In opening statements in the trial of Texas Three-Percenter member Guy Reffitt, who is accused of bringing a gun to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said Reffitt spoke of pulling lawmakers out of Congress by the hair, "dragging them out kicking and f****** screaming." His trial...
