ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Former IU basketball player stranded in Ukraine

By Lindsay Stone
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWkx8_0eRCo7XS00

A former IU basketball player is fighting to get out of Ukraine. Maurice “Mo” Creek is playing overseas there and despite multiple attempts to flee the country, he cannot find a way out of the country.

Creek says it’s like something out of a movie – sirens, explosions in the distance, eerily deserted streets and a constant fear that Russian troops could be arriving at any second.

Creek is living in the city of Mykolaiv – about 300 miles from the country’s capital of Kiev.

While we have not yet heard reports that the city of Mykolaiv is under attack, we do know Russian troops have arrived at the nearby city of Odessa.

Want to help Ukraine? Here are some options

Creek says he can’t find a driver willing to make the journey. He’s made numerous attempts to leave the country, but all have been unsuccessful.

He says all of his other American teammates have been able to find their way out but right now, he’s bunkering down alone in his apartment as he works to find a way to leave.

“I​​ don’t want to go to sleep, not knowing like, something may happen,” Creek said. “It’s bad.”

Creek says his team, Municipal Basketball Club Mykolaiv, has not offered to help him leave Ukraine.

Creek’s agent and family members are working around the clock to help him get home.

Creek’s says his family and his young daughter is what’s getting him through this. He’s been in constant communication with them and says they are keeping him going as he works around the clock to find a way home.

An unbelievably heart-wrenching situation, and we know Hoosier nation is praying for his safe return home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Investigation continues for man found dead at Steel Dynamics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A death investigation continues in Vigo County after a man was found dead at Steel Dynamics Inc. on Friday morning. According to a statement from Sheriff John Plasse, at approximately 10:45 a.m, Vigo County deputies responded to 455 West Industrial Drive for a cardiac arrest/possible deceased person. Once they arrived, deputies […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Four Patriots celebrate college signing day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Four Terre Haute North Patriots celebrate signing day Wednesday. Chloe Pugh – Soccer at SMWC Karson Hart – Golf at SMWC Karleigh Dinkel – Softball at SMWC Taylor Hoggatt – Softball at IU Southeast
WTWO/WAWV

Boys sectional pairings announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The boys basketball pairings were announced by the IHSAA on Sunday evening. Here are the matchups for area teams with games beginning on Tuesday March 1st. Terre Haute North Vigo (6)G1: Terre Haute North Vigo vs. Mooresville. TuesG2: Plainfield vs. Terre Haute South Vigo. TuesG3: Brownsburg vs. Winner of G1. […]
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Basketball Player#Sports#Russian#American#Mywabashvalley Com
WEKU

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies and airfields in fresh attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
793
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy