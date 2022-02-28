ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

23 vehicles burn in large salvage yard fire in Fargo

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dthnP_0eRCnSmR00

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A large fire at auto salvage lot in Fargo has destroyed nearly two dozen vehicles.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness says the initial call shortly after 1 a.m. Monday indicated a possible building fire. But, Ness says the fire involved 23 vehicles which were parked inside a security fence at Auto Salvage near the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to put out the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KX News

N.D. Highway Patrol accreditation up for renewal

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies dates back to 1979 providing credentials to agencies that demonstrate excellence through department standards. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is one of the numerous departments accredited. “It’s part of Canada, The United States, Mexico; we get to see other ideas from other police departments, other agencies, and […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Accidents
Fargo, ND
Cars
KX News

Mandan man to spend 10 years in prison for fatal crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he was arrested for drunken driving has been sentenced  to spend 10 years in prison. TC Younger Carry Moccasin earlier pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, along with drunken driving and drug paraphernalia possession. Two drug […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, no injuries reported

Fire Thursday evening severely damaged a Bismarck home. Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 700 block of North Parkview Drive around 7:00 p.m., to find smoke coming from the roof of a single-family home. After confirming the house had been evacuated, firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which apparently originated […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#Vehicles#Accident#Ap#Fire Department Battalion
KX News

Minot Police citizens academy offers hands-on look at police work, service

If you want to get a behind-the-scenes, hands-on look at how the Minot Police Department works, here’s your chance. The 2022 Citizens Police Academy has been set for May, and the information and training sessions are packed. Course content includes instruction in the areas of patrol operations, the workings of the crime scene response unit, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Ward County man dies after head-on collision with Semi-Truck

A 23-year-old man from Donnybrook, ND was pronounced dead Saturday night after he drove head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 52 around 10:15 p.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old was traveling north on Highway 52, about 11 miles south of Carpio, in his 2021 GMC Sierra when he left his lane […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
KX News

Big retail businesses show interest in Minot

More than 3.5 million visits were recorded at the Dakota Square Mall in Minot over the last 12 months, according to The Retail Coach contracted by the city to recruit chain retail business into the area. The report says Minot’s primary trade area has a population of about 176,000 and it’s expected to increase over […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Low ND lake level forecasts prompt agencies to work on adjustments

Agencies Meet to Address Lake Level Concerns The forecasts for Lake Sakakawea and Lake Oahe are not promising: “Given current water levels and projected runoff based on mountain snowpack, its likely both lakes Sakakawea and Oahe will be 5-10 feet lower than the lake elevations experienced in 2021,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Department […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

ND Oil driller invests in proposed carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for permanent storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources will make the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Family and friends search for missing woman, Valene Little Bird

“Come home.” Those are the words of concerned family of Valene Little Bird. No one has heard from or seen Little Bird since August 2021. She was reported missing January 21st. Little Bird’s sister Jaimee Stretches says it’s unusual for her sister to not come home. Only one year apart in age, Jaimee says her […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Williston police warn of scam calls to area businesses

The Williston Police Department is warning people to watch out for a scam aimed at businesses. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, area businesses have been receiving phone calls where the caller claims to have an employee or several employees who are or were recently jailed. The caller asks for information on […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy