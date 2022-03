Costco reported strong quarterly results - similar to the last few quarters. On March 03, 2022, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported quarterly results and beat revenue and earnings estimates. However, it doesn't really matter what results Costco is reporting, the stock is still too expensive, and Costco is one of the stocks that remains a "Sell" in my opinion (like in my last article in September 2021) as it is clearly trading above its intrinsic value (despite being a great business).

