ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to Design a Home That Makes Your Friends Say, ‘Wow, That’s So You’

By Courtney Balestier
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you moving into your first-ever apartment and wondering how to even begin to fill it with furniture and decor you love (and won’t regret a few months from now)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created in partnership with the Toyota Corolla Cross....

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

My Grandma Swears By This Decorating Choice, and It’s in Every Room of Her House

Growing up, no matter what kind of mood I was in, my grandma’s house was always my favorite place to be. Regardless of what was going on outside, the inside of her ranch style home always felt warm, cozy, and full of light; in fact, it’s still a source of inspiration and comfort for me to this day. Now, I realize that every decor choice she made, from the furniture down to the window treatments, all contribute to what makes her house feel so happy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

20×8 Tiny Home was Once Storage Container Looks Amazing Inside

All you need is a place to sleep and a small kitchen and bathroom, and this tiny house has everything and more. I know my family and I would NEVER be able to live in a tiny house, even when the girls move out I don't think I could live in something so small. I need my space, and my husband needs his man cave (more like a man garage). But tiny houses are becoming more and more popular with young adults who may have just graduated and are looking to be on their own, or a couple downsizing when their kids move out.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Parmesan#Toyota Corolla Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Meditation
Family Handyman

Guide To Choosing Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets are often the dominating decorative feature in a kitchen, showcasing the homeowner’s design aesthetic and providing a backdrop for gatherings with family and friends. Whether you’re starting from scratch or giving your existing kitchen an upgrade, consider the range of kitchen cabinet options to find one that...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This farmhouse style tiny home is outfitted with solar panels and rainwater collection for off-grid living

This off-grid tiny home on wheels finds space through simplicity with an open-plan interior that’s entirely paneled in wood. Portuguese carpentry and architecture studio Madeiguincho is known for its catalog of tiny homes, treehouses, interior furnishings, and sculpture work. The team’s latest off-grid tiny home is built atop four wheels that allow residents to take the house with them everywhere they go.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The $15 Amazon Find That Instantly Decluttered My Kitchen Drawers and Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I took a housesitting gig in the Caribbean and put everything I owned into storage, I thought that I’d be back and unpacking it all into a new space in just a few months. Well, my adventure took a bit longer than expected, and five years later (oops… ), I finally got rid of the storage unit this past fall and rediscovered all of my “stuff” — especially the multitude of kitchen tools I’d been missing these past years. My Kitchen-Aid stand mixer! My Le Creuset Dutch oven! And lots and lots (and lots!) of utensils, from my favorite easy-grip whisk to the microplane I bought for myself at Zabar’s one day when I was feeling fancy.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Renter Makes a 660-Square-Foot Apartment’s Odd Layout Work Beautifully

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My cozy West Village apartment is the epitome of the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City life. When I come home from work, the first thing I do is greet my pup, Ivy, and light a candle. I wanted to create a space that felt cozy and vibrant as well as functional. I also love people watching, so a fire escape overlooking the busiest street in the village was absolutely necessary. In the summer, you can find me on the fire escape with a glass of wine in hand.
MANHATTAN, NY
Apartment Therapy

The Simple (and Stylish!) Closet Organizing Solution I Wish I’d Discovered Ages Ago

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always been the type to consider my closet organized as long as everything was stacked neatly on the shelves. Shoeboxes have been my lifesaver, whether they contain photos, knick-knacks, or sometimes even actual footwear. However, I feel like it’s time to graduate to a more sophisticated approach to bedroom organization. I’ve been relying on some of the same methods that I’ve used for as long as I’ve been cleaning my own room, which can pretty much be summed up by if it doesn’t look like it’s out of place, then it isn’t. We all know that isn’t necessarily true — I wanted to do better by my bedroom closet and take it seriously, so the first step in doing so was getting my hands on the Plastic Closet Shelf Dividers from home decor brand mDesign to get a real jumpstart.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Can You Paint IKEA Furniture?

Big box stores like IKEA are great places to find reliable furniture that won’t break your budget. Unfortunately, the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture sold there often comes with limited customization options. Finding the perfect new piece for your living space, only to discover the color isn’t perfect, can be frustrating....
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Lazzarini Design’s spaceship-styled yacht holds a panoramic rooftop jacuzzi

Italian designs studio Lazzarini Design is at it again with yet another eye-popping water vessel challenging the limits of design that could well be the future of leisure in premium style. Meet the Royal Alpha One yacht that’ll instantly appeal to the fat-pocketed oligarchs, since it is meant for pure indulgence at sea. Even better, the hull is ready for construction for buyers, with an estimated time of 16 months to completion.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy