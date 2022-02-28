ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Police shoot man armed with knife in South Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

A man was shot by police and remains in critical condition after he advanced on them with a knife after being tased twice unsuccessfully early Monday in South Toledo.

Officers encountered the still unidentified suspect about 12:26 a.m. outside Heathergate Club Apartments in the 4600 block of Heathdowns Boulevard, after receiving multiple calls of gunshots and fireworks, according to a police statement about the incident.

A Toledo Police officer observed a male setting off fireworks in the parking lot and requested that another crew respond to his location.

When the officer approached, the suspect was sitting on the tailgate of a truck with fireworks in the bed, and began to reach into his pants pocket, police said.

According to the police report, the officer asked the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets and to step off of the tailgate. The suspect failed to comply, but instead grabbed more fireworks and a lighter.

The officer then took the fireworks from the suspect’s left hand. At that time, the suspect grabbed a knife from the tailgate with his right hand, police said.

“The officer began to give the suspect verbal commands to drop the knife. The suspect then asked the officer to shoot him and pointed at his chest and head. With the knife still in the suspect’s hand, he stood up and began to advance towards the officer telling the officer to shoot him. The officer attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation as he backed away from the suspect,” according to the police report.

As the second officer arrived about 12:25 a.m., the suspect pressed the knife against his chest then continued to advance and tell officers to shoot him.

“The suspect then took his jacket off and began pacing back and forth. As officers continued to give the suspect verbal commands to drop the knife, the back-up officer drew his TASER and utilized a warning arc, which the suspect ignored,” the police statement said.

“The suspect again began to press the knife into his chest and walk away from officers. The back-up officer then deployed his TASER probes at the suspect. The TASER deployment was unsuccessful and the suspect began to grab the TASER wires attempting to pull the probes out.

“The back-up officer deployed his second cartridge, which was also unsuccessful. As the suspect continued attempting to pull the TASER probes out, he began advancing, with knife in hand, towards the back-up officer. The initial responding officer then discharged his department issued handgun striking the suspect two times. The suspect then fell to the ground,” the police statement said.

Officers rendered first aid. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The names of the officers involved were not immediately disclosed.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on paid Administrative Leave per collective bargaining agreement, police said. As the case continues to be investigated, additional information will be forthcoming. The involved TPD officer’s information and body-worn camera footage will be released at a news conference in the near future, date and time to be determined, police said.

