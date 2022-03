The perfect holiday for 2022? A road trip to see some of the world’s best sites. What could be better than the freedom to roam where you want, when you want, with a whole load of sightseeing thrown in. We’ve picked seven of the best, including the dreamy Californian coast, reef and rainforest in Oz and a scenic sojourn in Scotland, so all you need to do is make a playlist, hire a car (or campervan for ultimate cool) and start making tracks.

