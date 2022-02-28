ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how Americans feel about the war in Ukraine

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

New Day Highlights (15 Videos) Former Ukrainian president...

www.cnn.com

The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
The Independent

Ukraine president says his country ‘has been left to fight alone’ as hundreds killed or injured

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said his country has been “left alone” to defend itself, as Moscow launched a full scale military offensive that left over 137 Ukrainians dead on the first day.“They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets,” said the president. “It’s foul and will never be forgiven.”Criticising western allies, the president said: “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of Nato membership? Everyone is afraid.”In a video address, he said 137 “heroes,” including 10 military officers, had been killed and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

These Are the American Right-Wingers Covering for Putin as Russia Invades Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. As Vladimir Putin ramps up his military offensive against Ukraine, not everyone is upset that the Russian bear is mauling its European neighbor.  Across the American right, prominent figures from Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones to senate candidate J.D. Vance and CPAC star Tulsi Gabbard, have been cheering Putin on, broadcasting their disdain for Ukraine — or both. Tucker Carlson Fox News host Carlson has long toasted to Ukraine’s ill health. As far back as 2019, Carlson said out loud that he was for Moscow in its clash with Kyiv. “Why do I care what is...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
ABC10

Former Russian top diplomat says Russia will not stop with Ukraine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who authored the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 is speaking out almost 30 years later about Russia's action in Ukraine. The deal that Andrei Kozyrev authored is what recognized Ukraine as a sovereign nation in exchange for them giving up their nuclear weapons to Russia.
POLITICS
CNN

