An effort to stop the removal of a homeless camp outside Seattle City Hall is now on its sixth day. The camp is located on Fourth Avenue between James and Columbia, where the city posted a notice of the upcoming removal last Friday. After the notice was posted, activists with a group known as Stop the Sweeps Seattle organized mutual aid volunteers to “show up and push back” on Sunday, holding the area for hours and refusing to allow city workers in to remove tents.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO