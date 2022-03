The restaurant at 445 East Chicago has been open since November 2013, but a mysterious note recently left on the door of the Dickey's Barbeque Pit in Coldwater leaves residents wondering whether the location's closure will be permanent or not. Coldwater residents say the note suddenly appeared on Tuesday and simply reads, "Closed due to non-payment of workers." However, it's unknown who actually placed the sign on the door or whether or not the accusation is true.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO