I hate my son’s name because it reminds me of my ex. Should I change it?

By Abigail Wilson, The Sun
 2 days ago
The son hates his name too and wants to change it from Jake to Evan. Getty Images

Choosing A name for your child is a big decision for any parent to make, one that you wouldn’t take lightly.

Recently, we’ve been hearing more and more people speaking about hating the name they have chosen for their child.

And one mom has taken to Mumsnet to ask whether she should allow her son to change his name.

The mom has revealed that both she and her four-year-old son don’t like his name.

Not only this, but her son hates his name so much that he often cries about it, and has begged her to let him change it.

Her son is called Jake, and his mom revealed that his name reminds her of her ex-boyfriend.

She wrote: “My son hates his name. He says it’s boring and he has actually cried about it.

“He was named by my cousin, and also has the same name as a close family member.

“He says he wants his name to be his own name and not somebody else’s.

“I also really don’t like his name, it isn’t anything awful (Jake).

“It wasn’t my first choice and his dad decided on it, his dad is no longer in our lives and every time I say it I’m reminded of his dad.

“His name just seems to have bad connotations.

“I haven’t told my son my feelings towards his name, I always assure him it’s his name and it’s lovely but it’s been over a year since he really started hating his name and it hasn’t changed.

“I thought it was a typical kid thing but it really distressed him.”

The woman explained that her four-year-old wants to be known as Evan and revealed that he is starting school this year and she is in a predicament about whether to change his name before he starts.

She continued: “Shall I put it as known as ‘Evan’ so that he is called that at school and then if he sticks by this when he gets older we can legally change his name?

“Or shall I keep encouraging him to be called by his real name?

The woman’s post got lots of people talking and left Mumsnet users divided.

One person said: “Can you change it to a name similar to Jake. Jacob? Jackson? If not, start calling him Evan and see how it goes. Lots of kids have nicknames.”

Another added: “Call him by the name he likes. See how it goes.”

A third commented: “Let him change his name. He seems pretty set on it. I had a friend who did this as a child, parents let her change it and then got it changed by deed poll for her 12th birthday. She never regretted it. Just put ‘known as Evan’ on the school stuff.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun

and has been reproduced here with permission.

Tracey Folly

Man horrified when ex-wife's new boyfriend cashes her child support checks at the bar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And he did it on purpose. My mother was a librarian in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In real life, librarians are nothing like you see in the movies. There wasn't a button-down, hair-in-a-bun, reading-glasses-wearing woman among my mother and her coworkers, but yes, they were all women.
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
