ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

6 Strategies to Keep the American Dream Alive for Minorities

By Courtney Luke
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

3.5 million - or 19% - of all Black families face negative net worth...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Jayne: System hobbles American dream

Moving is ingrained in the American DNA. Upward mobility is a foundation of the American Dream. “Go West, young man, go West and grow up with the country,” newspaper editor Horace Greeley famously urged in 1865. Westward expansion, The Great Migration and the Dustbowl Migration have been defining epochs in our history.
AMERICAS
Vox

What happens when Americans stay in the same house forever?

At the heart of America is a packed bag. “Go west, young man, and grow up with the country,” newspaper editor Horace Greeley once exclaimed. A proponent of westward expansion, Greeley rightfully struck at the heart of a particularly American brand of freedom: the ability to get the hell out of dodge.
AMERICAS
FodorsTravel

Black Women Are Leaving the United States in Record Numbers—Here’s Why

After barely getting out alive, there was no way I was continuing medical treatment in the United States. I know too well why Black women feel unsafe in America. The most insignificant parts of any other woman’s week become nexus events forcing Black women into a corner, where we decide if we should risk it all to save ourselves. Many of us cross oceans to find refuge because the resources meant to “help” us in our own country turn into weapons used against us.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#Mckinsey Company#Racism
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

FexBlack: The Group Creating Community For Black Women In Vietnam

FexBlack Vietnam is creating a safe space and community for Black women living abroad in Southeast Asia. It’s a community founded on Facebook where women of color, specifically Black women, can share their resources and experiences. The purpose of the group is to unite Black female expats and Black women traveling to Vietnam.
SOCIETY
CBS News

For most Americans, owning a home is now a distant dream

Home prices across the U.S. are surging, while a shortage of houses for sale has resulted in cut-throat competition for those in the market to buy a property. That confluence of trends has taken the dream of homeownership well beyond the means of middle-class Americans, who are increasingly up against higher-income buyers for a smaller pool of homes.
REAL ESTATE
WRAL

Foundation finds and shares forgotten stories of African Americans

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Foundation finds and shares forgotten stories of African Americans. Alonzo Felder founded the My Roots Foundation to break down barriers that people face in trying...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy