ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Former child stars who underwent serious fashion transformations

By Megan Riedlinger
wonderwall.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho's that girl? You might be surprised to discover that some of your favorite fashionistas were once child stars who...

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Pantsuits, leather and lots of crop tops! See 'Shining Vale' star Courteney Cox's best retro fashion moments

An '80s queen! Courteney Cox hit the Hollywood scene in the late '80s — she's seen here in 1987 wearing a black cropped T-shirt, a wide belt and high-waisted trousers… a look that would totally fit in today! In honor of the beauty's latest project, "Shining Vale" — a horror-comedy series that debuts on Starz on March 6, 2022 — Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at our favorite throwback looks from the star.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Denim Shorts#Wonderwall Com
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
Distractify

Renée Zellweger Underwent a Jaw-Dropping Transformation for NBC's 'The Thing About Pam'

True crime! We love it! From Pam & Tommy to Inventing Anna, it seems as though every new movie or miniseries is based on a true story; and oftentimes the truth is quite ugly. Oscar winner Renée Zellweger plays convicted murderer Pam Hupp in NBC's upcoming six-episode limited series The Thing About Pam, which focuses on the 2011 slaying of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria and the twisty events that followed it.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo walks off the set of the Today show while filling in for Allison Langdon after Karl Stefanovic reprimands her live on air

Sarah Abo walked off the set of the Today show after clashing with Karl Stefanovic during Monday's live broadcast. The 60 Minutes reporter, who is currently filling in for co-host Allison Langdon, was presenting the weather forecast when she mispronounced the name of a town. 'You did really well until...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet spark reconciliation rumors, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late February and early March 2022, starting with this speculation… On Feb. 25, HollywoodLife reported that, according to a source, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet "are very much back together." Said the source, "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago. … They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other." Their two teen children are "obviously thrilled," noted the insider, adding that "everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around." The "Aquaman" star and the former "The Cosby Show" actress announced in January that they were "parting ways in marriage." Since then, multiple media outlets have reported that the pair are simply maintaining a friendship for the sake of their children. On March 1, Jason and the two kids he shares with Lisa attended the New York City premiere of his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's new movie "The Batman." (Zoe is Lisa's daughter from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz.) "We're just so proud. Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. … It's still family, you know?" Jason told "Entertainment Tonight." (His comment seemed to imply that he and Lisa have not, in fact, reconciled romantically.) Said an "ET" source, "They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy