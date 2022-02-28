'60 Minutes' hosts: Where are they now?

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late February and early March 2022, starting with this speculation… On Feb. 25, HollywoodLife reported that, according to a source, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet "are very much back together." Said the source, "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago. … They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other." Their two teen children are "obviously thrilled," noted the insider, adding that "everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around." The "Aquaman" star and the former "The Cosby Show" actress announced in January that they were "parting ways in marriage." Since then, multiple media outlets have reported that the pair are simply maintaining a friendship for the sake of their children. On March 1, Jason and the two kids he shares with Lisa attended the New York City premiere of his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's new movie "The Batman." (Zoe is Lisa's daughter from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz.) "We're just so proud. Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. … It's still family, you know?" Jason told "Entertainment Tonight." (His comment seemed to imply that he and Lisa have not, in fact, reconciled romantically.) Said an "ET" source, "They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do."

