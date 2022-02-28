ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police arrest man in shooting death of 31-year-old woman

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YBQ1_0eRCkZ4900

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a man in the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was found in a van on Monday.

At 3:47 a.m., South Sound 911 received a call from the 4900 block of South Burlington Way about a woman who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old woman in a van who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department medics.

Tacoma police detectives spoke with a 43-year-old man who was in the area when they arrived.

As crime scene technicians collected evidence, detectives determined the man and the victim were in a domestic relationship.

Detectives said they believe the man shot the victim in the parking lot of a motel in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street. He then drove the woman’s body to the 4900 block of South Burlington Way and abandoned the van.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

More news from KIRO 7

  • Russia attacks Ukraine: 500K people have fled Ukraine, UN says (live updates)
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after carjacking, crash in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A man is in custody after he reportedly carjacked a ride-share driver in downtown Seattle Tuesday. Seattle police were responding to reports of a stabbing near 3rd and Pike Street around 2:30 p.m. when they saw the ride-share driver being carjacked. Officers were searching for the stabbing...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect arrested after carjacking, crash in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — One person is in custody after they reportedly carjacked a ride-share driver in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police were responding to reports of a stabbing near 3rd and Pike Street on Tuesday afternoon when they saw a ride-share driver being carjacked. The suspect reportedly took off...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ex-cop who stalked woman sentenced to 10 days jail

EVERETT, Wash. — A former Everett police officer must spend 10 days in jail, perform community service and spend six years essentially on probation, for stalking an ex-girlfriend, a judge ruled Tuesday. A Snohomish County Superior Court jury found Jared Corson, 37, of Kirkland, guilty last month of stalking,...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police officers rescue stranded duck

SEATTLE — A duck stranded in the service area of a bridge was rescued by Seattle police officers last week. Last Thursday, the caretaker at the University Bridge asked for help to free a merganser duck that had become stranded in the bridge’s service pit. Several animal rescue...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
86K+
Followers
95K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy