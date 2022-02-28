Tacoma police arrest man in shooting death of 31-year-old woman

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a man in the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was found in a van on Monday.

At 3:47 a.m., South Sound 911 received a call from the 4900 block of South Burlington Way about a woman who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old woman in a van who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department medics.

Tacoma police detectives spoke with a 43-year-old man who was in the area when they arrived.

As crime scene technicians collected evidence, detectives determined the man and the victim were in a domestic relationship.

Detectives said they believe the man shot the victim in the parking lot of a motel in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street. He then drove the woman’s body to the 4900 block of South Burlington Way and abandoned the van.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

