New York City, NY

Man smears poop on woman in NYC subway station in sickening video

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

What a s—show.

A man smeared human feces on a woman’s face in an unprovoked rush-hour attack inside a Bronx subway station, sickening new video shows.

The 43-year-old victim was sitting on a bench on the southbound platform of the Wakefield–241st Street station around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 21 when a man began walking toward her, holding a black plastic bag, according to cops and the clip released late Sunday.

Then, without saying a word, he smashed the vile contents of the bag in her face, and then smeared it on the back of her head, the footage shows.

The assailant took off after the attack, and cops were still looking for him Monday morning.

The nauseating incident comes amid a frightening uptick in Big Apple subway crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAPp6_0eRCkSt400
The suspect began walking toward his victim, holding a black plastic bag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnUwt_0eRCkSt400
The suspect smashed the contents of the bag in the victim’s face, and then smeared it on the back of her head.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2ks9_0eRCkSt400
Police are still looking for the suspect.

Just three days earlier, William Blount, 57, allegedly bludgeoned “hero’’ city health worker Nina Rothschild, also 57, with a hammer and stole her bag in a Queens subway station.

Rothschild was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding to her brain, according to cops and sources.

Kioffa Khan
2d ago

Yes the uptick of crime is because do not fear going to jail, the penalty's do not intimidate them. People fixated on taking their frustrations out on other, victimizing others regardless of how many cameras there are !

Reply
