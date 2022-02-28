Man smears poop on woman in NYC subway station in sickening video

What a s—show.

A man smeared human feces on a woman’s face in an unprovoked rush-hour attack inside a Bronx subway station, sickening new video shows.

The 43-year-old victim was sitting on a bench on the southbound platform of the Wakefield–241st Street station around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 21 when a man began walking toward her, holding a black plastic bag, according to cops and the clip released late Sunday.

Then, without saying a word, he smashed the vile contents of the bag in her face, and then smeared it on the back of her head, the footage shows.

The assailant took off after the attack, and cops were still looking for him Monday morning.

The nauseating incident comes amid a frightening uptick in Big Apple subway crime.

Just three days earlier, William Blount, 57, allegedly bludgeoned “hero’’ city health worker Nina Rothschild, also 57, with a hammer and stole her bag in a Queens subway station.

Rothschild was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding to her brain, according to cops and sources.