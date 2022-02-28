Patrick Ewing sounds like he knows his Georgetown tenure is finished

Patrick Ewing (left) and Aminu Mohammed during Georgetown's loss to UConn on Feb. 27, 2022 USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Ewing could be coaching his final games from the Georgetown sidelines.

Ewing’s Hoyas dropped to 0-17 in the Big East with Sunday’s 86-77 loss to UConn and are set to finish last in the conference for the first time since the league’s creation in 1979.

This is the former Knicks center’s fifth year coaching his alma mater, and he has not had much success, outside a miracle run to win the Big East tournament a year ago.

“Of course, I want to be back here,” said Ewing on Sunday with his career record now standing at 68-81. “But in this position and this job, whatever happens will happen. I’m hoping that I’ll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

That journey would continue from the very bottom. It was a sparse crowd of 7,114 in attendance on Sunday for the university’s Senior Day, according to ESPN.com. Ewing addressed his future for the first time after the defeat.

Collin Holloway (right) shoots over Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo.

“Of course we’re all disappointed in the fact that we have such a huge losing streak,” Ewing said. “This is something that I’m not accustomed to. Even in the NBA when we had poor teams, I don’t think we’ve lost this many in a row, but we have to keep fighting. We have to keep pushing.”

Georgetown finishes up the season on the road against Seton Hall and Xavier, games in which they will be heavy underdogs. Then the Hoyas will finish the season as the No. 11 season in the Big East tournament, where winning one game would feel like a major upset, let alone the four it took for the team to reach the NCAA Tournament last year.

“Keep on believing,” Ewing said. “You can never doubt yourself. That’s the mantra I’ve always had in my career, even when things are not going well for us, and that’s the thing I’m trying to preach and teach to my team. Even with this adversity, you always have to believe and always continue to do the work that it takes to break out of this.”