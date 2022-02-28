ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) launched with a 2K display and Android 12 OS

By Pranav Sawant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo has officially launched a new tablet dubbed Tab M10 Plus at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus(3rd Gen) packs a 2K display and comes in two variants — Wifi and LTE, both with different chipsets. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)...

#Android#M10#Internal Storage#Starting Price#The Mobile World Congress#Mwc#Wifi#Lte#Ips#Ntsc#Tuv#Dolby Atmos
