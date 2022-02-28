POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO M4 Pro launched with AMOLED display, MIUI 13, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Feel like you’re looking at a cinema screen when you have the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone. Featuring an AMOLED display with up to 1,200 nits brightness and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, it brightens colors and deepens blacks. The Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone boasts a high-performance Snapdragon 5G processor that delivers a maximum download speed of 2.5 Gbps. It’s also compatible with major 5G bands across the world. Moreover, browse the internet or play games with a high-speed 120 Hz refresh rate. This allows you to enjoy an immersive experience. Meanwhile, the ultra-fast 360 Hz touch sampling rate reduces touch latency and responds to every action with precision. Finally, the brightness automatically adjusts based on your surrounding ambient light, reducing eye fatigue. Whether you’re in bright low, low light, or a backlight environment, the screen keeps your eyes comfortable.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO