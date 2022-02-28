ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Jamie Oliver Reveals How To Get Roast Potatoes 'Crispy And Delicious' Every Time

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The internet has spoken and they really like Jamie Oliver's roast potatoes. Oliver took to Instagram to share a video of his roast potato recipe and so far, a whopping 119k people have watched and liked it. He captioned the video with: "ROAST POTATOES!! This is how you get them crispy...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 2

Related
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

6 Foods You Should Never Cook in Your Air Fryer

Ahh the trusty air fryer. It might be the latest addition to your kitchen appliance lineup, one that you're quite unsure how you ever lived without. For whipping up crispy Brussels sprouts to taking your kids' frozen chicken nuggets to new (almost gourmet) heights, there's nothing this little egg can't handle. Or is there? Turns out, there are a few things that are better left for other preparation methods. Whether you should skip the air fryer due to mess, uneven cooking, or just the plain-old fact that there are better or more efficient ways to cook said item, the air fryer isn't the one-and-done appliance you might have thought it was. (Though, rest assured, it certainly deserves its place in your coveted kitchen cabinet lineup.)
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Oliver
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Time#Mashed Potato#Roast Potatoes#Food Drink
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
Popculture

Subway Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sandwich

A fan-favorite sandwich is making its return to the Subway menu! The beloved sandwich chain has officially returned the Subway Club sandwich back to menus nationwide, with a bit of an update, and Subway is celebrating the return with a new deal! According to Chew Boom, the Subway Club is now made with new Choice Angus Roast Beef, which is nestled on Hearty Multigrain Bread that also boasts oven-roasted turkey and Black Forest Ham, as well as lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

Mashed

110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy