ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeSMb_0eRChw8X00
Ukraine Russia War A member of the Ukrainian territorial defense directs cars in a traffic jam ahead of a military checkpoint outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Vadim Ghirda)

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Monday as Russia’s military assault on Ukraine was in its fifth day.

DIRECTLY WITNESSED

— Explosions and gunfire appeared to subside overnight around Kyiv, the capital, before Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus.

— As the talks wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv.

— Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. Video showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by repeated, powerful blasts. Flashes of fire and gray plumes of smoke could be seen.

— Pro-Russian separatists were taking control of the town of Nikolayevka in the eastern Donetsk region. The AP witnessed burnt trucks and the corpse of a man in camouflage fatigues.

— In the seaside resort town of Berdyansk, dozens of protesters chanted angrily in the main square against Russian occupiers, yelling at them to go home and singing the Ukrainian national anthem. They described the soldiers as exhausted young conscripts.

SATELLITE IMAGERY

— Russian troops advanced slowly on Kyiv from the north. A vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of the city and stretched for 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

— The latest Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

ANNOUNCED BY RUSSIAN AUTHORITIES

— The Russian military has offered to allow residents to leave Kyiv via a safe corridor, raising fears a further onslaught is coming.

— For the second day in a row, the Kremlin raised the specter of nuclear war, announcing that its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers had all been put on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin’s orders over the weekend.

ANNOUNCED BY UKRAINIAN AUTHORITIES

— More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed when Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram. In a later Facebook post, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday.

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 16 children have been killed and 45 wounded, among hundreds of casualties. The U.N. human rights chief said 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded — warning that figure was likely a vast undercount.

— Ukraine's Emergency Ministry released a video showing damaged buildings and destruction in the northern city of Chernihiv. The ministry claims shelling hit a residential building, a building at the central market and a kindergarten.

— Zelenskyy said Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on.”

ANNOUNCED BY OFFICIALS ELSEWHERE

— The U.N. refugee agency said more than 520,000 refugees had fled Ukraine and that the number “has been rising exponentially, hour after hour.” The U.N. expects the total to reach 4 million in the coming weeks.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Submarines#Military Base#Kyiv#Ap#Associated Press#Ukrainian#Pro Russian#Maxar Technologies#Russian#Kremlin
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
buzzfeednews.com

Vladimir Putin Has Officially Ordered Russian Troops Into Eastern Ukraine

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine Monday, authorizing an invasion that threatens a large-scale military conflict and could put thousands of lives in danger. After a frenzied day of failed diplomacy, the Russian president recognized the "independence" of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions —...
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
53K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy