CHADRON – Chadron State College students in a food science course taught by Dr. Erin Norman during the fall 2021 semester measured food waste in the dining hall. Norman worked with Senthil Rajamani, director of dining services, to develop the assignment. She said the goals of the project were to raise awareness of the carbon emissions from food waste and measure the specific amount of waste from the dining hall.

CHADRON, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO