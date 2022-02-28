More than 2 dozen displaced in East Boston fire

BOSTON — A six-alarm fire tore through three multi-family buildings early Monday morning in East Boston, forcing about 25 residents out into the cold.

The fire was already difficult for firefighters due to buildings being so close together, but the cold caused one of the fire engines to freeze. Despite that, firefighters kept the flames contained to three buildings, and no one was hurt.

“As soon as I saw that smoke, I knew that it wasn’t normal,” said Andres, one of the residents who made it out of the burning building.

Early in the morning, flames shot through the roof of an East Boston apartment building and lit up the sky.

“I went upstairs and called everybody, ‘There’s a fire, something is going on,’” said Andres. “And I yelled to everybody, and everybody woke up.”

Everyone inside made it out safely, but the fire quickly spread to two other buildings.

“Everybody was just yelling fire in my windows, and the building smelled like smoke, so I thought it was our building,” said Paul Murray, who lived two buildings down from where the fire happened. “So I grabbed my dog, came downstairs, and joined everybody else down here.”

Boston firefighters got the call around 3:30 Monday morning for the fire on Maverick Street. They helped rescue a man from the second floor. But the fire commissioner says it was hard to keep up with the fast-moving flames in the freezing temperatures.

“Very difficult moving around. You had to go a little bit slower,” said John Dempsey, Boston’s Fire Commissioner. “We had one engine freeze up, which limited our water a little bit.”

A landlord who owned one of the buildings for more than two decades says he’s never experienced anything like this.

“It’s sad,” said Jose Alonzo. “They going to board up the house once it quiets down, and then we’ll take it from there and see what happens.”

Despite the loss, everyone was able to escape unharmed.

“I have to be happy because I’m alive,” said Andres. “There’s a lot of things that I lose, but that’s alright. I’m alive. That’s the only thing that matters.”

The Salvation Army was out here to help residents who lost their homes. Investigators will be looking into what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

