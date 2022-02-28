ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

More than 2 dozen displaced in East Boston fire

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRog5_0eRChWNl00

BOSTON — A six-alarm fire tore through three multi-family buildings early Monday morning in East Boston, forcing about 25 residents out into the cold.

The fire was already difficult for firefighters due to buildings being so close together, but the cold caused one of the fire engines to freeze. Despite that, firefighters kept the flames contained to three buildings, and no one was hurt.

“As soon as I saw that smoke, I knew that it wasn’t normal,” said Andres, one of the residents who made it out of the burning building.

Early in the morning, flames shot through the roof of an East Boston apartment building and lit up the sky.

“I went upstairs and called everybody, ‘There’s a fire, something is going on,’” said Andres. “And I yelled to everybody, and everybody woke up.”

Everyone inside made it out safely, but the fire quickly spread to two other buildings.

“Everybody was just yelling fire in my windows, and the building smelled like smoke, so I thought it was our building,” said Paul Murray, who lived two buildings down from where the fire happened. “So I grabbed my dog, came downstairs, and joined everybody else down here.”

Boston firefighters got the call around 3:30 Monday morning for the fire on Maverick Street. They helped rescue a man from the second floor. But the fire commissioner says it was hard to keep up with the fast-moving flames in the freezing temperatures.

“Very difficult moving around. You had to go a little bit slower,” said John Dempsey, Boston’s Fire Commissioner. “We had one engine freeze up, which limited our water a little bit.”

A landlord who owned one of the buildings for more than two decades says he’s never experienced anything like this.

“It’s sad,” said Jose Alonzo. “They going to board up the house once it quiets down, and then we’ll take it from there and see what happens.”

Despite the loss, everyone was able to escape unharmed.

“I have to be happy because I’m alive,” said Andres. “There’s a lot of things that I lose, but that’s alright. I’m alive. That’s the only thing that matters.”

The Salvation Army was out here to help residents who lost their homes. Investigators will be looking into what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people wanted for assault with pepper spray

BOSTON — Boston Police are looking for two people accused of assault while using pepper spray. It happened on Monday in Roxbury. Police released pictures of the two people involved and they are asking for help trying to identify them “in connection to an Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Pepper Spray) that occurred at about 12:50 PM on Monday, February 28, 2022, inside a business located at 108 Warren Street in Roxbury.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

High Street food hall opens in downtown Boston

BOSTON — After two years of COVID-related delays, High Street Place Food Hall is opening to the public. It happened just in time for the indoor mask mandate to be lifted this weekend. [ Indoor mask mandate in Boston will end Saturday, March 5th ]. Twenty vendors set up...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quincy Police searching for missing teen

QUINCY, Mass. — The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Khac Tien Tran of North Quincy. He is described as a Vietnamese male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds. He may be wearing a black jacket, black Puma sneakers with a green stripe, carrying a dark gray backpack and riding a red bicycle.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
81K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy