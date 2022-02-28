Most popular baby names for girls in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. ( STACKER ) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.
#50. Stella
Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 235
– Change since 2015: -17.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2018
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies: 4,624
#49. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 243
– Change since 2015: +20.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2019
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies: 6,335
#48. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 249
– Change since 2015: -26.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2006
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies: 4,258
#47. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 251
– Change since 2015: -19.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2013
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies: 5,331
#46. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 256
– Change since 2015: -8.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #46 in 2020
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies: 5,075
#45. Eliana
Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 262
– Change since 2015: +15.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies: 4,038
#44. Miriam
Miriam is a name of Hebrew origin. The meaning of the name Miriam is widely debated. Definitions include “sea of bitterness” or “drop of the sea”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 265
– Change since 2015: +11.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2019
National
– Rank: #280
– Number of babies: 1,121
#43. Aurora
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 271
– Change since 2015: +37.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #43 in 2020
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies: 5,184
#42. Maya
Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 277
– Change since 2015: -18.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2016
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies: 3,696
#41. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 288
– Change since 2015: -17.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2011
National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies: 3,129
#40. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 298
– Change since 2015: +13.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2017
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies: 5,550
#39. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 305
– Change since 2015: -7.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2001
National
– Rank: #227
– Number of babies: 1,285
#38. Valentina
Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 312
– Change since 2015: +8.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2018
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies: 3,331
#37. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 314
– Change since 2015: +6.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2019
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies: 8,096
#36. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 315
– Change since 2015: -32.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2000
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies: 5,249
#35. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 317
– Change since 2015: -14.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2010
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies: 5,195
#34. Emilia
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 325
– Change since 2015: +84.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2020
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies: 4,750
#33. Gabriella
Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 328
– Change since 2015: -27.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2010
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies: 3,197
#32. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 331
– Change since 2015: -29.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2015
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies: 6,698
#31. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 334
– Change since 2015: +2.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2018
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies: 6,093
#30. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 352
– Change since 2015: -31.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2005
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies: 5,569
#29. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 355
– Change since 2015: -1.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2000
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies: 4,910
#28. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 356
– Change since 2015: +11.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2019
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies: 6,099
#27. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 357
– Change since 2015: +0.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2016
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies: 5,309
#26. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 357
– Change since 2015: -26.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2003
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies: 7,216
#25. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 358
– Change since 2015: +8.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2020
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies: 6,174
#24. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 359
– Change since 2015: -13.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2019
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies: 6,455
#23. Esther
Esther is a name of Persian origin meaning “star”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 362
– Change since 2015: +1.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2020
National
– Rank: #153
– Number of babies: 1,787
#22. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 364
– Change since 2015: +42.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2019
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies: 6,602
#21. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 369
– Change since 2015: -13.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2019
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies: 8,778
#20. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 372
– Change since 2015: -13.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies: 4,725
#19. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 387
– Change since 2015: +3.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2017
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies: 9,445
#18. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 388
– Change since 2015: -46.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2014
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies: 7,817
#17. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 437
– Change since 2015: -26.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2014
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies: 6,926
#16. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 441
– Change since 2015: -12.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2002
National
– Rank: #87
– Number of babies: 3,025
#15. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 448
– Change since 2015: -21.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2012
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies: 6,093
#14. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 453
– Change since 2015: -43.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2006
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies: 6,856
#13. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 464
– Change since 2015: +224.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies: 7,770
#12. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 480
– Change since 2015: -35.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies: 6,196
#11. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 488
– Change since 2015: -0.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2019
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies: 7,303
#10. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 547
– Change since 2015: +67.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies: 7,826
#9. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 561
– Change since 2015: -12.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies: 4,482
#8. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 687
– Change since 2015: +8.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies: 12,704
#7. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 764
– Change since 2015: +0.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies: 13,003
#6. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 774
– Change since 2015: -23.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies: 11,157
#5. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 776
– Change since 2015: -27.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies: 12,066
#4. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 779
– Change since 2015: -15.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies: 13,084
#3. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 850
– Change since 2015: -24.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2014
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies: 12,976
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 956
– Change since 2015: -24.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies: 15,581
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
New York
– Number of babies in 2020: 1,008
– Change since 2015: -22.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies: 17,535
