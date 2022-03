A New York man has twice defied some unlikely odds winning millions playing the lottery. It would be erroneous to say that Uniondale New York resident Juan Hernandez was simply looking at beginner’s luck when he first took home a $10 million lottery prize three years ago. The New York man is certainly turning into a regular lottery winner as he seals in another $10 million win this month…just three years after his first.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO