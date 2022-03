The Los Angeles Rams are interested in bringing Von Miller back next season, but the star pass-rusher seemed to hint on Monday that he has other plans. Miller made multiple social media posts in which he hinted at a return to the Denver Broncos. The hints were not very subtle, either. Miller first posted on Instagram asking fans if he should wear No. 58 or No. 40 in his second stint in Denver. He also wrote “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?”

