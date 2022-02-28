Flood Warning issued for Tuscarawas by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-28 08:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-010145- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0017.000000T0000Z-220301T1500Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.220223T1516Z.220227T0600Z.220301T0900Z.NO/ 845 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW...alerts.weather.gov
