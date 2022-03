If there is one thing that is synonymous with the NFL Draft, it’s that QBs always go high. Even when they probably shouldn’t be taken with valuable first round picks, sometimes teams just cannot help themselves as they search for the next Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Given the events that have unfolded over the course of the last week, it seems that once again this could be the case in the 2022 QB draft class. If this is indeed the case, it would be a great thing for the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO