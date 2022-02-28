ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton woman dead after crashing into pole identified

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The person pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Dayton Monday has been identified.

Car crashes into Carlisle home

The Montgomery County Coroner said the victim was identified as 47-year-old Francine Heard, of Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Heard was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash on 3204 North Main St. in Dayton on Monday, Feb. 28.

Dispatch said police responded around 8:18 a.m. The sergeant on scene said the car had crashed into an RTA pole.

Although the crash is still under investigation, the sergeant on scene said speed appears to have been a factor.

The cause and manner of Heard’s death has not been determined at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

