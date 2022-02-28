ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokesperson: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Trying to Broker Peace Between Russia & Ukraine

By Matt Debono
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has accepted an offer to try to find a "peaceful resolution" between Russia and Ukraine.

The 55-year-old, who relinquished the stewardship of Chelsea at the weekend although no deal has yet been agreed by the charitable foundation, has been the subjects of calls to be sanctioned following his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin.

Both Abramovich and Chelsea released statements which didn't explicitly condemn the war in Ukraine which has come under heavy criticism.

Now a spokesperson for Abramovich has confirmed he is in talks to try to broker peace between the two counties, with peace talks expected to be held at the border of Belarus and Ukraine on Monday, the Jewish Post reports.

What has been said?

A spokesperson for Abramovich, as quoted by Jewish Post, said: “I can confirm Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on either the situation as such or his involvement.”

What else has been said?

Russian film director and businessman Alexander Rodnyansky, who was one of the key facilitators in Abramovich’s involvement in peace talks, added: “I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russian willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution. They are connected to Mr Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help. Mr Abramovich has been trying to mobilise support for a peaceful resolution ever since.

“Although Mr Abramovich’s influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try. If this will have an impact or not, I don’t know, but I am in contact with Zelensky’s staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts.”

